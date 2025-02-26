Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Ramadan 2025 to begin on March 1 in THIS country

VIENNA – The Islamic Ideological Council in Austria has announced that the first day of Ramadan will be observed on March 1, 2025.

The mosque administrations in Austria have already prepared schedules for Taraweeh prayers, Sehri, and Iftar during the holy month

The council, in a statement, said the first day of fasting will be on Saturday, March 1st. The council also stated that the Taraweeh prayers for the first night of Ramadan will be offered on Friday, February 28th.

Meanwhile, all Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have urged their citizens to sight the Ramadan crescent moon on evening of Feb 28, in a rare occasion as usually there is a difference of one day.

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members are set to meet in Peshawar at end of February 28 to ensure a coordinated start to Ramadan 2025.

The federal government decided to hold Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting in ancient city of Peshawar to observe the crescent, to ensure a coordinated start to holy month. Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that meeting to determine the beginning of Ramadan 1446 Hijri will take place on February 28, 2025.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the committee, will preside over the session to announce starting of Islam’s holiest month.

As zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees will convene separately in their respective regions, the final decision regarding moon sighting will be made by the central committee on Friday night.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

