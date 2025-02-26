Mehwish Hayat shares Umrah moments with fans

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has performed Umrah as she shared a video of her holy pilgrimage with her fans.

The Dil Lagi star performed Umrah with her family. In the video, Mehwish can be seen praying in front of the Holy Kaaba.

She is wearing a hijab and abaya, and is facing the Kaaba while offering a prayer. Her mother, Rukhsar Hayat, is also present with her at this moment.

The actress shared this video with her fans on her Instagram story. The video of the actress performing Umrah is going viral on social media, and fans are congratulating her.

She is one of Pakistan’s leading film and television stars and has an impressive career that began as a child artist. She has graced all major projects in the country and gained international acclaim for her role as Ayesha in Ms Marvel.

Recently, Mehwish Hayat has set social media abuzz with the latest photos featuring her with French actor Lucas Bravo and the producer of the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris.