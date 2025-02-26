Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rajab Butt, friends booked for issuing threats to social media artist

Rajab Butt Friends Booked For Issuing Threats To Social Media Artist

LAHORE – A case has been registered against YouTuber Rajab Butt and 7 others for allegedly issuing threats on TikTok and taking a gun to the house of a citizen for threatening him.

Police said the case was registered on the complaint lodged by social media artist Umer Fayyaz. The FIR states that in the morning, Rajab Butt, Mann Dogar, and Haider Shah, along with armed individuals, arrived at his house.

The complainant further alleged that Mann Dogar used abusive language and issued threats to him during a TikTok live session.

Calling it an attack on his dignity, Fayyaz has sought a legal action against them.

The police said that the case has been registered and legal action is being taken accordingly.

Rajab Butt, who shot to fame for his family vlogs, has also been facing various cases in different cities, including Karachi.

Earlier, a case has been registered against YouTuber Rajab Butt in Karachi for allegedly disrespecting Namaz in his content as it triggered religious sentiments.

Cops of Hyderi Police Station in Karachi lodged a case in light of court orders. The complainant Riaz Ali said the court directed police to take action after the completion of arguments.

The complainant urged police to set a precedent so that any other social media star cannot have the nerve to disrespect any Islamic values or personalities.

Rajab Butt or Bhatti? Truth behind TikTok Star’s identity revealed in new revelations

