WATCH — Atif Aslam, Hadiqa Kiani swoon audience with 'Hona Tha Pyaar' performance

Pakistani music giants, Atif Aslam and Hadiqa Kiana, took center stage with their soulful performance of Hona Tha Pyaar at a recent concert in Dubai.

The music artists who sang the original blockbuster music score for the Pakistani film Bol, which also marked Aslam's acting debut, won the Best Original Sound Track at the Lux Style Awards in 2012.

On the occasion of New Year, Kiani and Aslam swooned the internet and the audience with their spot on rendition and melodious voices.

On the work front, Atif's recent singles include Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan. He also made his television debut with Sang-e-Mah.

Kiani, on the other side, was recently seen in Hadsa, Pinjra, Dobaara, Raqeeb Se including others.