Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her baby bump

Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui, one of the industry's most cherished couples, have endured hardship and emerged stronger. After the heartbreaking loss of their first child, their recent pregnancy announcement ignited joy and debate on social media.

Zara, known for her transparency, has openly discussed her sleepiness throughout this pregnancy while assuring fans of her well-being. Yesterday, she delighted followers with two adorable pictures showcasing her radiant glow in an orange outfit.

"Instagram vs Reality! P.S.: Back to snoozing" She captioned the post.

Her post was quickly embraced by a virtual hug of well wishes in the comment section.

On the work front, she is currently seen in Standup Girl alongside Daniyal Zafar on Green Entertainment.