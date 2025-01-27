Rajab Butt or Bhatti? Truth behind TikTok Star’s identity revealed in new revelations

TikTok star Rajab Butt continues to remain in headlines, and a recent case against him revealed his family background. An FIR filed against Rajab revealed that his father’s name was “Afzal Bhatti” instead of “Butt”, raising concerns among fans.

As police requested Rajab’s ID card, they discovered the same thing. ID card shows his father’s name was “Bhatti,” raising questions about the influencer’s true identity. Adding another layer to the story, as social media star Sk777 claimed that Afzal Bhatti is Rajab’s stepfather.

He alleged Rajab’s mother married Afzal Bhatti after the death of his actual father, clarifying the situation behind the name mystery. Rajab told some of his friends that he attempted to change his father’s name in official records but to no avail.

The issue further sparked further public interest, as Rajab’s followers wonder about authenticity of the influencer’s cast. The ongoing situation has raised important questions about identity verification in the digital age, especially for social media influencers with large followings. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.