Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Rajab Butt or Bhatti? Truth behind TikTok Star’s identity revealed in new revelations

Rajab Butt Or Bhatti Truth Behind Tiktok Stars Identity Revealed In New Revelations

TikTok star Rajab Butt continues to remain in headlines, and a recent case against him revealed his family background. An FIR filed against Rajab revealed that his father’s name was “Afzal Bhatti” instead of “Butt”, raising concerns among fans.

As police requested Rajab’s ID card, they discovered the same thing. ID card shows his father’s name was “Bhatti,” raising questions about the influencer’s true identity. Adding another layer to the story, as social media star Sk777 claimed that Afzal Bhatti is Rajab’s stepfather.

Rajab Butt Or Bhatti Truth Behind Tiktok Stars Identity Revealed In New Revelations

He alleged Rajab’s mother married Afzal Bhatti after the death of his actual father, clarifying the situation behind the name mystery. Rajab told some of his friends that he attempted to change his father’s name in official records but to no avail.

The issue further sparked further public interest, as Rajab’s followers wonder about authenticity of the influencer’s cast. The ongoing situation has raised important questions about identity verification in the digital age, especially for social media influencers with large followings. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 27 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 291.5 294.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 177.25 179.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupe INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.14 62.74
New Zealand NZD 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search