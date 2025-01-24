Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Tiktoker Rajab Butt Sentenced For Illegal Possession Of Lion Cub

LAHORE – TikTok star Rajab Butt has been sentenced for illegally keeping a lion cub in his possession.

The case was brought to light after a wildlife officer filed a complaint with a local Judicial Magistrate in Lahore, which Butt admitted to violating wildlife protection laws.

Butt was arrested in Lahore following a joint raid by the Punjab Wildlife Department and local police last month, after a video surfaced showing him receiving the lion cub as a wedding gift, sparking concerns over the illegal ownership of wild animals.

As part of his sentence, Rajab Butt will be required to serve one year of community service under the supervision of a probation officer. His service will involve creating monthly vlogs about animal rights, which will be uploaded after receiving approval from the probation officer.

The vlogs will focus on raising awareness about animal protection and rights. Additionally, Butt will be provided with materials related to animal protection by the Wildlife Department and must attend hearings if summoned by the probation officer. Failure to comply with the court’s directives will result in further legal action.

In a statement, Rajab Butt expressed regret, admitting, “I acknowledge that the lion cub was in my possession illegally. I was unaware that wild animals cannot be kept as gifts. I now understand the importance of protecting wild animals and regret my actions. As a social media influencer, I should set a positive example and focus on creating content that raises awareness about animal rights.”

The court also ruled that the African lion cub, which was taken from Rajab Butt, will remain with the Punjab Wildlife Department and be housed permanently at the Lahore Safari Zoo. The cub has been named “Bhatti” by the zoo administration.

