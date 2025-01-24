Pakistan take on West Indies in second Test tomorrow

MULTAN – Pakistan is set to face the West Indies in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium, leading the two-match series 1-0.

Head coach Aaqib Javed defended Pakistan’s spin-heavy strategy, dismissing criticism from former players and analysts.

Spinners Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed dominated in the first Test, securing a 127-run victory within three days. Aaqib reaffirmed Pakistan’s approach, saying, “We identified their weakness against spin and will continue to exploit it.”

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite acknowledged Pakistan’s home advantage but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to adapt.

He highlighted the inclusion of veteran pacer Kemar Roach to strengthen their bowling attack, stating, “We trust ourselves and are determined to level the series.”