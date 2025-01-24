Shab-e-Miraj: Sindh declares public holiday for educational institutions

KARACHI – All public educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed on January 28, as per an official statement issued on Friday.

The holiday has been declared to honour Shab-e-Miraj, the Night of Ascension, observed with deep religious devotion.

Mosques, streets, and homes are adorned with vibrant decorations, while electric lights, candles, and oil lamps illuminate the surroundings. Many also visit the graves of loved ones, praying for Allah’s mercy and blessings for the departed souls.

Every year on the 27th of Rajab (Islamic lunar calendar), Muslims commemorate the Isra (journey) and Miraj (ascension) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was taken on a divine journey to meet Allah Almighty. During this miraculous event, the Prophet (PBUH) crossed seven skies on the heavenly steed ‘al-Buraq,’ reaching the Throne of Allah and attaining the highest spiritual nearness.

On this sacred night, the order for five daily prayers was established as mandatory for Muslims.