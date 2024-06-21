105 years old woman completes her master's degree

They say age is just a number, and that certainly holds true for Virginia “Ginger” Hislop.

At 105 years old, Hislop received her master’s degree from Stanford University this weekend, 83 years after beginning her program at the Stanford Graduate School of Education (GSE).

According to a post on the Stanford website, Hislop started at the GSE in 1936 with the goal of earning a bachelor’s degree in education followed by a master’s. She completed her bachelor’s in 1940, but then World War II intervened.

Just after completing her coursework and right before submitting her final thesis, her boyfriend, a GSE student in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), was called to serve. This led the couple to marry, and Hislop left Stanford before graduating.

“I thought it was something I could pick up along the way if I needed it, and I always enjoyed studying, so it wasn’t a great concern to me—getting married was,” said Hislop, a Yakima, Washington resident who was born in Palo Alto.

After a lifetime working in education, Hislop finally returned to Stanford and completed what she had started decades ago, just before WWII.

“A fierce advocate for equity and the opportunity to learn… today we are proud to confer the master of arts in education to our 105-year-old graduate,” said GSE Dean Daniel Schwartz at Sunday’s commencement ceremony.

Although retired from education, Hislop credits her time at Stanford for her ability to impact students.

“I think I did good things for our local school system and helped broaden it out,” she said. “For me, this degree is an appreciation of the many years I’ve put in working for the schools in the Yakima area and on different boards.”

When she arose from her seat in her cap and gown to walk across the stage to receive her master’s hood, she was greeted by applause, according to the Stanford website. Among the crowd were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“My goodness,” she said. “I’ve waited a long time for this.”

