Minahil Malik responds to haters with new dance video amid leaks controversy

TikTok star Minahil Malik stirred internet once again—this time with another video that’s quickly gone viral online.

Despite facing intense backlash over leaked private videos, she dropped new clip, which shows her performing energetic moves to the popular song Zohra Jabeen. Dressed in vibrant red outfit, Minahil shows killer moves as video caught attention of fans and critics alike, sparking fresh wave of reactions online.

While some fans praised her confidence and style, others criticized the timing of the post, calling it insensitive in light of the ongoing privacy scandal. The video has reignited debates around her public image, with many questioning whether the post was an act of defiance or a publicity move.

The influencer, who recently returned from Umrah and resumed online activity during Eid, has chosen to remain active despite the controversy surrounding her. Her latest upload appears to be a message that she’s not backing down—no matter the criticism.

Social media remains divided, with hashtags related to the video trending across platforms. As discussions continue, Minahil Malik remains at the center of attention—embraced by supporters and condemned by critics, but undeniably in the public eye.