Who leaked TikTok star Minahil Malik’s private videos online?

TikTok sensation Minahil Malik faced another controversy as her private videos leaked online, as her alleged clips are all over the internet, and even trending in top Google searches.

The social media star with millions of followers became victim of privacy breach for the second time, as she faced the dilemma in October last year. After being in shock, Minahil is once again at the center of a major controversy following the leak of alleged private videos of her online.

Minahil Malik’s leaked videos first appeared on private WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels before being shared more widely on other platforms.

Who is Behind MMS Leak Scandal?

Despite being hit with controversy, Minahil Malik has not named anyone while no verified account has been marked for sharing the content, it is rather shared by some shady accounts.

No one has come forward to claim responsibility for the leak, leaving many to question who is behind the unauthorized distribution of the personal content.

Earlier, Minahil referred to the footage as fake and called it a malicious attempt to harm her reputation. She even filed a formal complaint with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), requesting legal action against those responsible for spreading the videos. “I am taking this matter very seriously, and I will not rest until those responsible are held accountable,” she said.

This fresh scandal also reignited calls for stronger action against cyber harassment and unauthorized sharing of private content. Minahil fans called on authorities to act quickly and investigate who is behind the distribution of the videos to prevent further violations of digital privacy.

Minahil Malik’s new alleged videos Leaked Online

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

