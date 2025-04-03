Bushra Iqbal hits out at Tuba for lying in Nida Yasir’s show

Late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal lashed out at Tuba Anwar, her former co-wife, for lying bluntly about her ambitions to enter entertainment industry during a TV show.

Tuba, who is also a former wife of Hussain, appeared Nida Yasir’s special Eid shows where she talked about her career in showbiz industry.

Responding to a Nida’s question, Tuba said he had never planned to join this industry as a profession.

The answer did not set well with Bushra Iqbal, who called her ungrateful as she believed it was Aamir Liaquat Hussain who played a key role in Tuba’s professional career.

In a social media post, Iqbal wrote: “If Ihsan Faramoshi and lies had a face. Sach batadoon?”

Syeda Tuba Anwar has got Khula, dissolution of marriage, from her husband Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain through a court.

It is recalled that Tuba got a Khula after a long separation from Dr Aamir Liaquat in 2022.

She had shared a statement on her Instagram that reads, “With a very heavy heart, I want to make people aware of a development in my life. My close family and friends are aware that after a separation of 14 months it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation in sight and I had opt to take Khula from Court.”

Right after marrying Dr Aamir, Tuba had started appearing on television along with him on his various television shows. Tuba had also reportedly become the reason of Aamir Liaquat’s divorce with his first wife Bushra Aamir Liaquat.