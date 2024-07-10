TikToker Kanwal Aftab makes shocking revelation about her father

TikToker Kanwal Aftab and her husband, fellow TikToker Zulqarnain Sikandar, uploaded a new vlog on their YouTube channel, where the couple answered questions from their fans.

Among the questions asked by fans was one about Kanwal Aftab’s father. In response, the TikTok star said, “I never talk about my father because I get emotional when I mention him.”

Kanwal Aftab explained that family is a very sensitive topic for everyone, and if there is an incident in someone’s family, it is not easy to talk about it.

The TikToker revealed, “When I was in third grade, my parents got divorced. My father left us at my grandmother’s house and never returned.”

She added that after the separation from her mother, her father did not pay her school fees, which resulted in her being expelled from school.

Kanwal Aftab mentioned that even though her parents couldn’t get along, her mother and uncle never stopped her from meeting her father.

The TikToker also said that she does meet her father, but he doesn’t like to be on social media, which is why he has never appeared in her videos.

It is noteworthy that Kanwal Aftab married fellow TikToker Zulqarnain Sikandar in 2021, had her wedding ceremony in 2022, and last year, the couple welcomed a baby girl.