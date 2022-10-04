Dananeer's pictures from US vacation go viral

Noor Fatima
10:47 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Dananeer's pictures from US vacation go viral
Source: Dananeer Mobeen (Instagram)
Share

If the Roman goddess of luck Fortuna was in anyone's favour, it would have been the Pakistani social media influencer turned actress Dananeer Mobeen.

The 22-years-old starlet gained worldwide recognition with her seconds long video titled "Pawrhi Ho Ri Hai" introducing the Sinf-e-Aahan actress to an unprecedented level of success and fame.

Mobeen who was recently at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival is currently vacationing in New York City.

Mobeen has been sharing scintillating pictures and reels on Instagram from her trip to New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Her extravagant trip is nothing short of a fairytale come true.  

Moben captioned the reel, "Not getting over this New York City magic anytime soon!"

On the work front, Mobeen appeared in Sinf E Aahan. The social media influencer's upcoming venture includes a Wajahat Rauf-produced web series.

Shaista Lodhi slams Dananeer Mobeen for sharing ... 03:03 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen was propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip that left the internet in a ...

Muneeb Butt and Komal Meer gear up for new TV project
08:04 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

