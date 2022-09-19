Shaista Lodhi slams Dananeer Mobeen for sharing dangerous beauty hacks
'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen was propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip that left the internet in a frenzy.
Ever since her video went viral, the Instagram influencer has cemented her position as a social media sensation who is adored for her cheerful persona and beautiful looks.
With her celebrity status, the Sinf e Aahan star enjoys a massive fan following and influences the popularity of many beauty trends. This time around she tried the lip-plumping hack. Many including Adnan Zafar and Mathira are unimpressed.
Now, Shaista Lodhi has slammed Dananeer in a podcast with Dubai-based influencer ‘Ken doll’ and ‘Ali Sufian Wasif’. While giving her stance on Mobeen’s dangerous beauty hacks, stated that “I don’t understand that how a person having a mobile becomes a doctor or a influencer herself. It’s very dangerous, please don’t do such things. Don’t apply red chilli direct on your lips at all, use a pink or red colored blush for such beauty hacks.”
“If a person becomes a doctor or an expert, it happens through a process like I became a doctor through a process. I’m sure that if the internet of this country goes down for a day, 90% of the influencers will vanish away”, added the Pardes actor.
Shaista Lodhi bids farewell to PTV morning show 08:20 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistani television host and actor Shaista Lodhi has bid adieu to her morning show journey with the ...
