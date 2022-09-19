Imran Abbas shares new video with Ameesha Patel
Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas and Indian actress Ameesha Patel share a beautiful friendship bond that has been winning hearts in Pakistan and across the border.

This time around, the Thora Sa Haq actor was spotted having a great time with the Indian actor, "Loved being “very filmy” with my friend @ameeshapatel9 on one of my favourite typical Bollywood tunes originally shot on her , sung by my @therealalkayagnik and Udit Narayan. #bollywood", the Alvida star.

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Hindi films. She made her acting debut with the romantic thriller blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyar Hai.

On the professional front, Imran Abbas's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat opposite Urwa Hocane and Saboor Aly.

