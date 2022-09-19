Ali Zafar wishes to collaborate with Arijit Singh
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Ali Zafar wishes to collaborate with Arijit Singh
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)
Bollywood and India have been going berserk over Pakistani talent in particular after the Coke Studio Pasoori's unprecedented fame.

But it seems art truly transcends borders as Pakistani superstar wishes to collaborate with Indian singer Arjit Singh In his recent interview, the Teefa in Trouble actor expressed an interest in collaborating with the Kesariya singer.

"Jo bhi insaan insaniyat se juda hoga vo insaniyat mein hi believe karega. Arijit ki daad is cheez ki banti hai ki ek bade munch par khade hoke bekhauf hoke pyaar ki baat karna," stated Zafar in Faridoon Shahryar's interview.

