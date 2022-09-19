Mehar Bano sets internet on fire with killer dance moves

Lollywood diva Mehar Bano is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks that proves that she is a performer at heart.

This time around, the Mere Humnasheen star leaves admirers stunned with her alluring dance moves as she gracefully sways her body to the rhythm of the soft hum.

Dressed in a chic outfit, Bano shared a grooving video on her Instagram handle which left her admirers impressed with her killer dance moves.

"Took a shot at this super cool #MonthlyMaxJingle dance! Do you have what it takes to match these steps? Take on this challenge and get a chance to win SUPER!

I challenge @sophiamisskpop and @ramizlaw to give it a shot.", captioned the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor,

On the work front, Meher Bano has appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series ‘Churails’.