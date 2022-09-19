Mehar Bano sets internet on fire with killer dance moves
Share
Lollywood diva Mehar Bano is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks that proves that she is a performer at heart.
This time around, the Mere Humnasheen star leaves admirers stunned with her alluring dance moves as she gracefully sways her body to the rhythm of the soft hum.
Dressed in a chic outfit, Bano shared a grooving video on her Instagram handle which left her admirers impressed with her killer dance moves.
"Took a shot at this super cool #MonthlyMaxJingle dance! Do you have what it takes to match these steps? Take on this challenge and get a chance to win SUPER!
I challenge @sophiamisskpop and @ramizlaw to give it a shot.", captioned the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor,
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Meher Bano has appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series ‘Churails’.
Mehar Bano pens a beautiful note of ... 07:30 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Mehar Bano is a rising star who has proved her versatility onscreen with the blockbuster drama serial "Meray Paas Tum ...
- ECP reserves verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan05:29 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Tecno Camon 19 Pro to be launched soon in Pakistan, check out ...03:39 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
-
-
-
- Shaista Lodhi slams Dananeer Mobeen for sharing dangerous beauty hacks03:03 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022