Mehar Bano pens a beautiful note of self-acceptance in latest post
Mehar Bano is a rising star who has proved her versatility onscreen with the blockbuster drama serial "Meray Paas Tum Hou". The 28-year-old star has a bold and sassy style statement.
This time around, the Churails starlet mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some BTS videos from her shooting schedule.
Taking to Instagram, the Daagh actor penned a beautiful note of self-acceptance with a stunning flaunting her glam look in the latest viral monochrome click.
"Accept me, flaws and all. Kept the image un retouched so you can witness for yourself the creasing under my eyes, the bulging tummy, the texture on my face, and other imperfections that I probably spent too much time thinking about, all conducive to nothing but eating disorders, body image issues and declining self esteem. Today I don’t care. Tommorow? Who knows? I’m only human.", captioned the Lashkara actor.
On the work front, Meher Bano has appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series ‘Churails’
