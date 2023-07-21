Zubab Rana and Wali Hamid Ali Khan to debut in Indian Punjabi film

As per an exciting news coming from the world of entertainment, Pakistani singer Wali Hamid Ali Khan and Khobaru actress Zubab Rana are gearing up for their debut Indian Punjabi film titled "Sarh Na Rees Kar"
This monsoon season has been showering the film industry with a number of announcements, and the Punjabi film industry is savouring an exceptional box office year, boasting several blockbusters and record-breaking performances.
Notably, multitalented young music sensation and Palazzo fame singer Shivjot has set foot in the world of acting with the upcoming film "Chidiyan Da Chamba." His acting debut in the Punjabi industry as lead in "Chidiyan Da Chamba" is highly awaited, with the movie's teaser already garnering much attention.
Rana also took to her Instagram to announce the news to her fans with the caption, "Bismillah, With the grace of Allah Almighty and the love from my fans, I’ve signed my first film. It’s a collaboration of Pakistani and Indian Punjabi Cinema, and I couldn’t be more happier. It’s always amazing when cinemas come together to create art, and I can’t wait to become a part of it. Can’t wait to share it with all of you???? SARH NA REES KAR"
Amidst much excitement, Khan and Rana's entry into the Indian Punjabi film industry has piqued the interest of fans on both sides of the border. As the duo prepares to grace the silver screen in "Sarh Na Rees Kar," eager anticipation surrounds the plot and genre of the film. While the specifics remain under wraps, the film's poster and title hint at a comedy-filled extravaganza brimming with entertainment and drama.
On the work front, Rana was last seen in Wo Paghal Si, Bandish, Fitrat, Mere Khudaya and Rishtay Biktay Hain.
