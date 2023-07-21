Emerging Asia Cup: Pakistan get ticket to finals after defeating Sri Lanka

COLOMBO – In the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup, Pakistan A defeated Sri Lanka A by 60 runs to advance to the final match, which will be played on July 23.

The winners of the second semi-final between Bangladesh A and India A will take against the Green Shirts.

The host team was bowled out for 262 runs in 45.4 overs while attempting to reach the 323-run target.

Arshad Iqbal, the pacer who recorded 5-37, was Pakistan's pick of the bowlers while Mubasir Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem both claimed two wickets each.

.@ArshadIqbal32 is delighted with his performance in the win over Sri Lanka A#BackTheBoysInGreen | #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/ixisavGYfL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 21, 2023

Although Sri Lanka's Sahan Arachchige and Avishka Fernando scored 97 runs each, it was not enough to win the match for their team.

The Pakistan cricket team, who had elected to bat first in Colombo, was dismissed for 322 runs on the last delivery of the innings.

Omair scored 88 runs in 79 balls, using 10 fours and a six. Haris, meanwhile, scored 52 runs in 43 balls, including five fours, to play a quick knock.

The event's final will take place on July 23 in Colombo.