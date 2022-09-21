Babar Azam slips to fourth, Rizwan retains No 1 spot in latest ICC T20I rankings 

KARACHI – Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan retained the top spot in the latest T20I rankings while captain Babar Azam dropped to fourth position.

Rizwan stands at 825 rating points after his consistent performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup and an impressive 68-run innings against England at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Babar dropped to fourth position following his below-par Asia Cup performance.

Star Indian batter closes in on the top spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Player T20I Rankings for batters ⬆️



Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav grabbed the third position in the latest rankings.

But South African star Aiden Markram (792 rating points) and Yadav (780) are within striking distance and will get a chance to make a run for the top ranking with the start of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia less than a month away.