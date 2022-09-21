Hania Aamir prepares for dance performance at HUM Awards
Hania Aamir's beautiful looks and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her. The 25-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.
Now the preparations for the Hum Awards are in full swing and the Anaa actor has posted a video of her dance rehearsals featuring Farhan Saeed on her social media.
Needless to say, fans are thrilled to see their favourite Hamza and Hala rocking the dance floor at the prestigious award show,
'Mere humsafar 2.0? Lezzgooooo #humawards2022', captioned the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor.
View this post on Instagram
'Mere Humsafar' has been winning hearts and is the centre of attention for drama buffs nowadays. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama has an ensemble cast of Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.
On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat.



