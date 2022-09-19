Hania Aamir's hug annoys fans

The trendsetter and effervescent actress of Lollywood Hania Aamir is widely known for her beauty and charisma.

The Mere Humsafar actress enjoys a huge fan following in Pakistan but often faces criticism for her lifestyle choices.

Aamir’s recent pictures with her best friend and co-star Sabeena Syed have been doing rounds on social media. The seemingly adorable pictures received flaking from netizens who severely criticised Aamir and Syed for wearing clothes 'promoting obscenity'.

The viral picture features the Visaal actress hugging Syed. The Yaqeen Ka Safar famed starlet was accused of wearing an extremely bold outfit.

Fans were clearly upset and expresses their disapproval stating that they were not expecting such an act from the actresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Сабина✨ (@sabeena.s.official)

On the work front, Aamir's recent drama serials Mere Humsafar and Sang e Mah broke many records, soaring her fame to higher levels and promoting her to become a skillful and fine young talent in Lollywood.

Aamir was also rumoured to be romantically involved with singer Asim Azhar but denied it in a live session with Aima Baig.