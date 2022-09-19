Hania Aamir's hug annoys fans
Share
The trendsetter and effervescent actress of Lollywood Hania Aamir is widely known for her beauty and charisma.
The Mere Humsafar actress enjoys a huge fan following in Pakistan but often faces criticism for her lifestyle choices.
Aamir’s recent pictures with her best friend and co-star Sabeena Syed have been doing rounds on social media. The seemingly adorable pictures received flaking from netizens who severely criticised Aamir and Syed for wearing clothes 'promoting obscenity'.
The viral picture features the Visaal actress hugging Syed. The Yaqeen Ka Safar famed starlet was accused of wearing an extremely bold outfit.
Fans were clearly upset and expresses their disapproval stating that they were not expecting such an act from the actresses.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Aamir's recent drama serials Mere Humsafar and Sang e Mah broke many records, soaring her fame to higher levels and promoting her to become a skillful and fine young talent in Lollywood.
Aamir was also rumoured to be romantically involved with singer Asim Azhar but denied it in a live session with Aima Baig.
Hania Aamir opens up about her struggle in the ... 07:36 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is known for being effortlessly effervescent. Her outgoing personality, honesty, fashion ...
- In a first, Saudi Arabia unveils scheme for skilled workers in ...11:22 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- PM Shehbaz leaves for New York to attend 77th session of UN General ...10:08 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- First Baloch woman appointed as District Police Officer in Punjab09:41 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Trophy for PAKvENG T20I series unveiled ahead of first match08:42 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Watch: Enraged Karachiites dump garbage on KE vehicles over charging ...08:16 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Hania Aamir's hug annoys fans07:06 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt facing 'sexist reporting' during ...06:47 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Muneeb Butt and Asma Abbas dance their heart out in latest BTS video05:53 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022