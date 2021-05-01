'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot turns 36
09:48 PM | 1 May, 2021
Share
A number of fans extended birthday wishes to Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress, producer, and model, on Friday as she turned 36.
Besides fans, Dana Gadot, the only sister of the "Wonder Woman" actress also sent greetings to her.
Sharing a picture with her star sister, Dana wrote "Happy birthday to my one and only sis."
Gal Gadot in reply said, "I love you more than words can say."
Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting ... 06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
Exam fiasco has triggered a debate across the country with a storm of harsh tweets directed at Education Minister ...
- T20 World Cup could be moved out of India as COVID-19 crisis worsens11:10 PM | 1 May, 2021
- This 60-year-old Pakistani bodybuilder is eyeing Mr. Asia title10:54 PM | 1 May, 2021
-
- COAS Bajwa congratulates Iran on its Army Day10:05 PM | 1 May, 2021
-
-
- Indian couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests positive for ...07:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting Shafqat Mahmood06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021