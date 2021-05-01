'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot turns 36

09:48 PM | 1 May, 2021
'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot turns 36
Share

A number of fans extended birthday wishes to Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress, producer, and model, on Friday as she turned 36.

Besides fans, Dana Gadot, the only sister of the "Wonder Woman" actress also sent greetings to her.

Sharing a picture with her star sister, Dana wrote "Happy birthday to my one and only sis."

Gal Gadot in reply said, "I love you more than words can say."

Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting ... 06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021

Exam fiasco has triggered a debate across the country with a storm of harsh tweets directed at Education Minister ...

More From This Category
Sajal Aly shares pictures from sister Saboor’s ...
10:33 PM | 1 May, 2021
Indian couple gets married in PPE kits after ...
07:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting ...
06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma turns 33
04:29 PM | 1 May, 2021
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are the newest couple ...
03:59 PM | 1 May, 2021
Famed Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of ...
01:16 PM | 1 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly shares pictures from sister Saboor’s engagement
10:33 PM | 1 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr