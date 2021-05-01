Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting Shafqat Mahmood

06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
Share

Exam fiasco has triggered a debate across the country with a storm of harsh tweets directed at Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Twitter.

Backed up by celebrities and activists, students demanded a rightful cancellation of exams due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

However, things quickly got out of control as some students started throwing insults and expletives at Mahmood. The latter expressed disappointment at the language used by certain teenagers rallying for the cancellation of exams.

Ayesha Omar also stepped forward as she condemned that the students stooped too low and should not have crossed their limits. Turning to her social media, she expressed her disappointment at the students’ shameful behaviour.

'It's shameful. Is this the kind of nation we are raising? So much disrespect for others and elders. Criticism or differences should not lead to disrespect. Just because you don't agree with something doesn't mean you have to be derogatory and demeaning. We really need to rethink and reflect on a lot of things.”

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-05-01/ayesha-omar-calls-out-the-students-disrespecting-shafqat-mahmood-1619871737-9738.jpg

“Dear Students. Criticism and difference of opinion does NOT mean one needs to be disrespectful. We can get our point across with respect. Let’s try to regulate and stabilise our emotions in stressful situations. It’s better for us and others. Positive manifestations also help.” , she wrote.

Earlier, Activist Jibran Nasir and Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood recently indulged in a social media tiff which followed Mahmood blocking Nasir on Twitter in conclusion.

Shafqat Mahmood just blocked Jibran Nasir on ... 02:57 PM | 30 Apr, 2021

As the third wave of the deadly virus hits Pakistan in full swing, the debate of cancelling exams has ignited the ...

