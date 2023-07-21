Search

Pakistan

Islamabad airport being outsourced for 15 years, says Aviation Minister Saad Rafique

Web Desk 10:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2023
Islamabad airport being outsourced for 15 years, says Aviation Minister Saad Rafique
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that Islamabad International Airport would be outsourced for a period of 15 years to improve its operational activities.

In response to lawmaker Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali's calling attention notice in the National Assembly regarding the outsourcing of the airport, the minister clarified that the move does not equate to privatization. Instead, it aims to bring in proficient operators to enhance airport operations, he said.

Khawaja Saad Rafique emphasized that open competitive bidding would be ensured, allowing the best bidder to be given the opportunity to operate the airport. The process, he said, will be profit-oriented, ultimately benefiting the national exchequer.

The International Finance Corporation will serve as the consultant, and already 12-13 companies have shown interest in participating in the bidding process, he added. The minister assured that the process would be transparent and adhere to all rules and regulations. However, the minister clarified that the runway and navigation operations would not be included in the outsourcing process.

Highlighting the success of outsourced airports in other countries like India and Turkiye, Khawaja Saad Rafique mentioned that even Madina airport has been efficiently outsourced to deliver enhanced services.

The minister also stressed the need to restructure the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to address its substantial deficit, which has reached Rs80 billion this year and is projected to increase to Rs259 billion by 2030 if not dealt with appropriately.

He asserted that no employees would be laid off, and all existing staff would retain their jobs and privileges. However, he also mentioned that best practices would be implemented to ensure facilities at airports are efficiently managed.

Regarding the future plans for PIA, Khawaja Saad Rafique informed that the total liability of PIA amounts to Rs742 billion, with only 27-28 planes currently operational. He stressed the need to save the institution and underscored the importance of the restructuring legislation, which has been approved by the National Assembly in the previous sitting.

To address the deficit, the minister revealed plans to restore flights to the UK within three months, followed by the resumption of flights to the US and Europe.

Khawaja Saad Rafique issued a warning that immediate reforms were crucial to prevent further escalation of the deficit in the coming days. He acknowledged that a statement from a former federal minister for Aviation had created problems for PIA. However, he assured that all audits and tests have been successfully cleared, demonstrating the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, as the minister overseeing the Railway portfolio, he recommended engaging industrialists to invest in the railway sector instead of opting for privatization.

Islamabad airport is being outsourced: Here's the official deadline


 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

No new tax being imposed on agriculture, real estate sectors, says Dar

08:49 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Dolphin Force launched in Islamabad to ensure peace

05:50 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Military trial of civilians will not begin without SC permission, says CJP Bandial

02:08 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

ECP says 'fully prepared' to hold elections by Oct 11 if NA dissolves on Aug 12

10:15 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Ukraine Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan on maiden visit

12:06 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Ukraine's foreign minister due in Pakistan tomorrow

06:50 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

When will PIA's flights to UK resume? Minister gives timeline to NA ...

01:21 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 21, 2023

09:00 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.9 293.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.4
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Karachi PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Islamabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Peshawar PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Quetta PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sialkot PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Attock PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujranwala PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Jehlum PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Multan PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Bahawalpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujrat PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nawabshah PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Chakwal PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Hyderabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nowshehra PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sargodha PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Faisalabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Mirpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: