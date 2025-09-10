Yamaha discontinues motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan

KARACHI – Yamaha has announced discontinuation of motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan due to a change in its business policy.

The company shared the development on social media, saying: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued patronage”.

“Due to a change in our business policy, we would like to inform you that we will discontinue manufacturing of motorcycles. We sincerely appreciate your long-standing support and loyalty over the years,” read the statement.

Regarding future support, in accordance with Yamaha’s policy, we will supply spare parts through YMPK-authorized dealers with sufficient stock secured to accommodate your requirement. We also remain fully committed to providing warranty services and customer support following the existing warranty scheme, it said.

“We will continue to do our utmost to support your motorcycle experience, and we are committed to serving you sincerely until the very end,” it said.