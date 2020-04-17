Six injured after Rescue 1122 vehicle hit van in Dir
01:51 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
Share
DIR LOWER - At least six people were injured here on Friday when the vehicle of Rescue 1122 hit a pickup van after one of its tires burst on Thana bypass road.
Local police said a pickup van with four people onboard was hit by the vehicle of Rescue 1122 during morning hours on bypass road, Thana.
Six people including driver of Rescue vehicle were injured in the head-on collision.
The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Batkhela, while two with critical wounds were referred to Peshawar.
- KARACHI: PTI’s MNA Najeeb Haroon resigns from his seat09:12 AM | 18 Apr, 2020
- Federal Cabinet okays incentive package for construction industry08:42 AM | 18 Apr, 2020
- US announces $8 mln more support to help Pakistan fight coronavirus10:31 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
- Facebook works with govt to improve info on COVID-1907:39 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
- IMF approves $1.386b loan to boost Pakistan’s economy07:01 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out people wanting to pray in mosques amid pandemic
03:57 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle help LA charity distribute meals amid ...02:31 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
- Anwar Maqsood's candid conversation with Bilal Maqsood will ...02:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
- ‘Pakistani General’ for the first time on American TV series02:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020