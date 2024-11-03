Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Man axes mother to death over domestic dispute

HYDERABAD – A tragic incident occurred where an unfortunate son killed his mother with an axe over a family dispute in suburban area of Hyderabad Thal. A case has been registered on the father’s complaint.

According to police sources, the distressing incident took place in Haiderabad Thal, Bhakkar, where the son attacked his mother with a sharp-edged axe, severely injuring her.

The 55-year-old victim, Manzooran Mai, succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police reported that the cause of death was due to deep head wounds, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

According to DPO Shehzad Rafiq, the killer son, Tauqeer, fled the scene, and the motive behind the crime was a family dispute. A case has been registered based on the complaint of the father, Muhammad Nawaz.

The DPO stated that teams have been formed to arrest the suspect, and he will be apprehended soon.

