PAKvAUS: Australia opt to field first against Pakistan in maiden ODI

MELBOURNE – The Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to field first in the opening ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Pat Cummins returns to lead ‘Kangaroos’ after World Cup and is looking to give tough time to visitors. Hosts are playing the game without Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head.

Pakistan’s lineup features three debutants including Saim Ayub and all-rounder Irfan Khan. The team has also opted for a pace-heavy attack, including four fast bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Haris Rauf.

Pakistan squad includes Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia fields a mix of experience and youth, with their XI comprising Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

As the match unfolds, all eyes will be on the debutants as Pakistan aims to make a strong impression in the series opener.

