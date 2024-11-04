Henley Passport Index 2024: Pakistan still remains below Palestine, Somalia in latest rankings

KARACHI – Pakistani passport still remained below from war-torn countries like Palestine in latest Henley Passport Rankings. The poor ranking of green passport is mainly due to strict visa restrictions, security concerns, political instability, and weaker diplomatic ties, all of which limit travel access.
Currently standing at 102, Pakistani passport grants its holders visa-free access to just 33 countries, with only the passports from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan ranking lower.
Pakistan’s passport has been identified as the fourth worst in the index for almost five years, as countries like Liberia, Somalia, Sudan, Hiati and Chad are still above in the list.
Henley Passport Index List 2024
|Rank
|Country
|Score
|1st
|Singapore
|195
|2nd
|France
|192
|2nd
|Germany
|192
|2nd
|Italy
|192
|2nd
|Japan
|192
|2nd
|Spain
|192
|3rd
|Austria
|191
|3rd
|Denmark
|191
|3rd
|Finland
|191
|3rd
|Ireland
|191
|3rd
|Luxembourg
|191
|3rd
|Netherlands
|191
|3rd
|South Korea
|191
|3rd
|Sweden
|191
|4th
|Belgium
|190
|4th
|New Zealand
|190
|4th
|Norway
|190
|4th
|Switzerland
|190
|4th
|United Kingdom
|190
|5th
|Australia
|189
|5th
|Portugal
|189
|6th
|Greece
|188
|6th
|Poland
|188
|7th
|Canada
|187
|7th
|Czechia
|187
|7th
|Hungary
|187
|7th
|Malta
|187
|8th
|United States
|186
|9th
|Estonia
|185
|9th
|Lithuania
|185
|9th
|United Arab Emirates
|185
|10th
|Iceland
|184
|10th
|Latvia
|184
|10th
|Slovakia
|184
|10th
|Slovenia
|184
|11th
|Croatia
|183
|11th
|Malaysia
|183
|12th
|Liechtenstein
|182
|13th
|Cyprus
|178
|13th
|Monaco
|178
|14th
|Bulgaria
|177
|14th
|Romania
|177
|15th
|Chile
|176
|16th
|Argentina
|172
|16th
|San Marino
|172
|17th
|Andorra
|171
|17th
|Brazil
|171
|17th
|Hong Kong (SAR China)
|171
|18th
|Israel
|170
|19th
|Brunei
|166
|20th
|Barbados
|165
|21st
|Bahamas
|161
|22nd
|Mexico
|159
|23rd
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|157
|23rd
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|157
|23rd
|Uruguay
|157
|24th
|Seychelles
|156
|25th
|Vatican City
|155
|26th
|Antigua and Barbuda
|153
|27th
|Trinidad and Tobago
|152
|28th
|Costa Rica
|151
|29th
|Mauritius
|150
|30th
|Panama
|149
|31st
|Paraguay
|148
|31st
|St. Lucia
|148
|31st
|Ukraine
|148
|32nd
|Grenada
|147
|33rd
|Dominica
|144
|33rd
|Macao (SAR China)
|144
|34th
|Peru
|141
|34th
|Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)
|141
|35th
|Serbia
|140
|36th
|El Salvador
|136
|37th
|Colombia
|135
|37th
|Guatemala
|135
|38th
|Solomon Islands
|134
|39th
|Honduras
|133
|40th
|Samoa
|131
|40th
|Tonga
|131
|41st
|Marshall Islands
|129
|42nd
|Montenegro
|128
|42nd
|Nicaragua
|128
|42nd
|North Macedonia
|128
|42nd
|Tuvalu
|128
|43rd
|Kiribati
|124
|43rd
|Micronesia
|124
|43rd
|Palau Islands
|124
|43rd
|Venezuela
|124
|44th
|Albania
|123
|44th
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|123
|45th
|Georgia
|122
|45th
|Moldova
|122
|46th
|Russian Federation
|116
|46th
|Türkiye
|116
|47th
|Qatar
|107
|48th
|South Africa
|106
|49th
|Belize
|102
|50th
|Kuwait
|99
|51st
|Timor-Leste
|97
|52nd
|Ecuador
|95
|53rd
|Maldives
|94
|54th
|Vanuatu
|92
|55th
|Fiji
|90
|55th
|Guyana
|90
|56th
|Jamaica
|89
|56th
|Nauru
|89
|57th
|Botswana
|88
|57th
|Saudi Arabia
|88
|58th
|Bahrain
|87
|59th
|Oman
|86
|60th
|China
|85
|60th
|Papua New Guinea
|85
|61st
|Thailand
|82
|62nd
|Belarus
|81
|62nd
|Namibia
|81
|63rd
|Bolivia
|79
|63rd
|Kosovo
|79
|63rd
|Lesotho
|79
|63rd
|Suriname
|79
|64th
|eSwatini
|77
|64th
|Kazakhstan
|77
|65th
|Indonesia
|76
|66th
|Dominican Republic
|75
|66th
|Malawi
|75
|67th
|Kenya
|74
|68th
|Tanzania
|73
|69th
|Morocco
|72
|70th
|Azerbaijan
|71
|70th
|The Gambia
|71
|71st
|Uganda
|70
|71st
|Zambia
|70
|72nd
|Tunisia
|69
|73rd
|Armenia
|68
|73rd
|Cape Verde Islands
|68
|73rd
|Ghana
|68
|74th
|Philippines
|67
|75th
|Sierra Leone
|66
|76th
|Benin
|65
|76th
|Rwanda
|65
|76th
|Zimbabwe
|65
|77th
|Kyrgyzstan
|64
|77th
|Mongolia
|64
|77th
|Mozambique
|64
|78th
|Sao Tome and Principe
|63
|79th
|Cuba
|62
|79th
|Uzbekistan
|62
|80th
|Togo
|61
|81st
|Burkina Faso
|60
|81st
|Gabon
|60
|81st
|Madagascar
|60
|82nd
|Cote d’Ivoire
|59
|82nd
|Guinea
|59
|83rd
|India
|58
|83rd
|Mauritania
|58
|83rd
|Senegal
|58
|83rd
|Tajikistan
|58
|84th
|Equatorial Guinea
|57
|84th
|Niger
|57
|85th
|Algeria
|56
|86th
|Guinea-Bissau
|55
|86th
|Mali
|55
|87th
|Comoro Islands
|54
|88th
|Cambodia
|53
|88th
|Central African Republic
|53
|88th
|Chad
|53
|88th
|Haiti
|53
|88th
|Jordan
|53
|89th
|Bhutan
|52
|89th
|Egypt
|52
|90th
|Angola
|51
|90th
|Liberia
|51
|90th
|Vietnam
|51
|91st
|Burundi
|50
|91st
|Cameroon
|50
|91st
|Congo (Rep.)
|50
|91st
|Turkmenistan
|50
|92nd
|Djibouti
|49
|92nd
|Laos
|49
|93rd
|Congo (Dem. Rep.)
|46
|93rd
|Ethiopia
|46
|93rd
|Myanmar
|46
|94th
|Lebanon
|45
|94th
|Nigeria
|45
|95th
|Iran
|44
|95th
|South Sudan
|44
|95th
|Sri Lanka
|44
|96th
|Sudan
|43
|97th
|Eritrea
|42
|98th
|North Korea
|41
|99th
|Bangladesh
|40
|99th
|Palestinian Territory
|40
|100th
|Libya
|39
|100th
|Nepal
|39
|101st
|Somalia
|35
|102nd
|Pakistan
|33
|102nd
|Yemen
|33
|103rd
|Iraq
|31
|104th
|Syria
|27
|105th
|Afghanistan
|26
In contrast, Singapore has once again claimed the top spot, with its passport offering citizens visa-free access to an impressive 195 destinations, setting a new record score.