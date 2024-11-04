Henley Passport Index 2024: Pakistan still remains below Palestine, Somalia in latest rankings

KARACHI – Pakistani passport still remained below from war-torn countries like Palestine in latest Henley Passport Rankings. The poor ranking of green passport is mainly due to strict visa restrictions, security concerns, political instability, and weaker diplomatic ties, all of which limit travel access.

Currently standing at 102, Pakistani passport grants its holders visa-free access to just 33 countries, with only the passports from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan ranking lower.

Pakistan’s passport has been identified as the fourth worst in the index for almost five years, as countries like Liberia, Somalia, Sudan, Hiati and Chad are still above in the list.

Henley Passport Index List 2024

Rank Country Score 1st Singapore 195 2nd France 192 2nd Germany 192 2nd Italy 192 2nd Japan 192 2nd Spain 192 3rd Austria 191 3rd Denmark 191 3rd Finland 191 3rd Ireland 191 3rd Luxembourg 191 3rd Netherlands 191 3rd South Korea 191 3rd Sweden 191 4th Belgium 190 4th New Zealand 190 4th Norway 190 4th Switzerland 190 4th United Kingdom 190 5th Australia 189 5th Portugal 189 6th Greece 188 6th Poland 188 7th Canada 187 7th Czechia 187 7th Hungary 187 7th Malta 187 8th United States 186 9th Estonia 185 9th Lithuania 185 9th United Arab Emirates 185 10th Iceland 184 10th Latvia 184 10th Slovakia 184 10th Slovenia 184 11th Croatia 183 11th Malaysia 183 12th Liechtenstein 182 13th Cyprus 178 13th Monaco 178 14th Bulgaria 177 14th Romania 177 15th Chile 176 16th Argentina 172 16th San Marino 172 17th Andorra 171 17th Brazil 171 17th Hong Kong (SAR China) 171 18th Israel 170 19th Brunei 166 20th Barbados 165 21st Bahamas 161 22nd Mexico 159 23rd St. Kitts and Nevis 157 23rd St. Vincent and the Grenadines 157 23rd Uruguay 157 24th Seychelles 156 25th Vatican City 155 26th Antigua and Barbuda 153 27th Trinidad and Tobago 152 28th Costa Rica 151 29th Mauritius 150 30th Panama 149 31st Paraguay 148 31st St. Lucia 148 31st Ukraine 148 32nd Grenada 147 33rd Dominica 144 33rd Macao (SAR China) 144 34th Peru 141 34th Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) 141 35th Serbia 140 36th El Salvador 136 37th Colombia 135 37th Guatemala 135 38th Solomon Islands 134 39th Honduras 133 40th Samoa 131 40th Tonga 131 41st Marshall Islands 129 42nd Montenegro 128 42nd Nicaragua 128 42nd North Macedonia 128 42nd Tuvalu 128 43rd Kiribati 124 43rd Micronesia 124 43rd Palau Islands 124 43rd Venezuela 124 44th Albania 123 44th Bosnia and Herzegovina 123 45th Georgia 122 45th Moldova 122 46th Russian Federation 116 46th Türkiye 116 47th Qatar 107 48th South Africa 106 49th Belize 102 50th Kuwait 99 51st Timor-Leste 97 52nd Ecuador 95 53rd Maldives 94 54th Vanuatu 92 55th Fiji 90 55th Guyana 90 56th Jamaica 89 56th Nauru 89 57th Botswana 88 57th Saudi Arabia 88 58th Bahrain 87 59th Oman 86 60th China 85 60th Papua New Guinea 85 61st Thailand 82 62nd Belarus 81 62nd Namibia 81 63rd Bolivia 79 63rd Kosovo 79 63rd Lesotho 79 63rd Suriname 79 64th eSwatini 77 64th Kazakhstan 77 65th Indonesia 76 66th Dominican Republic 75 66th Malawi 75 67th Kenya 74 68th Tanzania 73 69th Morocco 72 70th Azerbaijan 71 70th The Gambia 71 71st Uganda 70 71st Zambia 70 72nd Tunisia 69 73rd Armenia 68 73rd Cape Verde Islands 68 73rd Ghana 68 74th Philippines 67 75th Sierra Leone 66 76th Benin 65 76th Rwanda 65 76th Zimbabwe 65 77th Kyrgyzstan 64 77th Mongolia 64 77th Mozambique 64 78th Sao Tome and Principe 63 79th Cuba 62 79th Uzbekistan 62 80th Togo 61 81st Burkina Faso 60 81st Gabon 60 81st Madagascar 60 82nd Cote d’Ivoire 59 82nd Guinea 59 83rd India 58 83rd Mauritania 58 83rd Senegal 58 83rd Tajikistan 58 84th Equatorial Guinea 57 84th Niger 57 85th Algeria 56 86th Guinea-Bissau 55 86th Mali 55 87th Comoro Islands 54 88th Cambodia 53 88th Central African Republic 53 88th Chad 53 88th Haiti 53 88th Jordan 53 89th Bhutan 52 89th Egypt 52 90th Angola 51 90th Liberia 51 90th Vietnam 51 91st Burundi 50 91st Cameroon 50 91st Congo (Rep.) 50 91st Turkmenistan 50 92nd Djibouti 49 92nd Laos 49 93rd Congo (Dem. Rep.) 46 93rd Ethiopia 46 93rd Myanmar 46 94th Lebanon 45 94th Nigeria 45 95th Iran 44 95th South Sudan 44 95th Sri Lanka 44 96th Sudan 43 97th Eritrea 42 98th North Korea 41 99th Bangladesh 40 99th Palestinian Territory 40 100th Libya 39 100th Nepal 39 101st Somalia 35 102nd Pakistan 33 102nd Yemen 33 103rd Iraq 31 104th Syria 27 105th Afghanistan 26

In contrast, Singapore has once again claimed the top spot, with its passport offering citizens visa-free access to an impressive 195 destinations, setting a new record score.