Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Henley Passport Index 2024: Pakistan still remains below Palestine, Somalia in latest rankings

Henley Passport Index 2024 Pakistan Remains Below Palestine Somalia In Latest Rankings

KARACHI – Pakistani passport still remained below from war-torn countries like Palestine in latest Henley Passport Rankings.  The poor ranking of green passport is mainly due to strict visa restrictions, security concerns, political instability, and weaker diplomatic ties, all of which limit travel access.

Currently standing at 102, Pakistani passport grants its holders visa-free access to just 33 countries, with only the passports from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan ranking lower.

Pakistan’s passport has been identified as the fourth worst in the index for almost five years, as countries like Liberia, Somalia, Sudan, Hiati and Chad are still above in the list.

Henley Passport Index 2024 Pakistan Remains Below Palestine Somalia In Latest Rankings

Henley Passport Index List 2024

 

Rank Country Score
1st Singapore 195
2nd France 192
2nd Germany 192
2nd Italy 192
2nd Japan 192
2nd Spain 192
3rd Austria 191
3rd Denmark 191
3rd Finland 191
3rd Ireland 191
3rd Luxembourg 191
3rd Netherlands 191
3rd South Korea 191
3rd Sweden 191
4th Belgium 190
4th New Zealand 190
4th Norway 190
4th Switzerland 190
4th United Kingdom 190
5th Australia 189
5th Portugal 189
6th Greece 188
6th Poland 188
7th Canada 187
7th Czechia 187
7th Hungary 187
7th Malta 187
8th United States 186
9th Estonia 185
9th Lithuania 185
9th United Arab Emirates 185
10th Iceland 184
10th Latvia 184
10th Slovakia 184
10th Slovenia 184
11th Croatia 183
11th Malaysia 183
12th Liechtenstein 182
13th Cyprus 178
13th Monaco 178
14th Bulgaria 177
14th Romania 177
15th Chile 176
16th Argentina 172
16th San Marino 172
17th Andorra 171
17th Brazil 171
17th Hong Kong (SAR China) 171
18th Israel 170
19th Brunei 166
20th Barbados 165
21st Bahamas 161
22nd Mexico 159
23rd St. Kitts and Nevis 157
23rd St. Vincent and the Grenadines 157
23rd Uruguay 157
24th Seychelles 156
25th Vatican City 155
26th Antigua and Barbuda 153
27th Trinidad and Tobago 152
28th Costa Rica 151
29th Mauritius 150
30th Panama 149
31st Paraguay 148
31st St. Lucia 148
31st Ukraine 148
32nd Grenada 147
33rd Dominica 144
33rd Macao (SAR China) 144
34th Peru 141
34th Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) 141
35th Serbia 140
36th El Salvador 136
37th Colombia 135
37th Guatemala 135
38th Solomon Islands 134
39th Honduras 133
40th Samoa 131
40th Tonga 131
41st Marshall Islands 129
42nd Montenegro 128
42nd Nicaragua 128
42nd North Macedonia 128
42nd Tuvalu 128
43rd Kiribati 124
43rd Micronesia 124
43rd Palau Islands 124
43rd Venezuela 124
44th Albania 123
44th Bosnia and Herzegovina 123
45th Georgia 122
45th Moldova 122
46th Russian Federation 116
46th Türkiye 116
47th Qatar 107
48th South Africa 106
49th Belize 102
50th Kuwait 99
51st Timor-Leste 97
52nd Ecuador 95
53rd Maldives 94
54th Vanuatu 92
55th Fiji 90
55th Guyana 90
56th Jamaica 89
56th Nauru 89
57th Botswana 88
57th Saudi Arabia 88
58th Bahrain 87
59th Oman 86
60th China 85
60th Papua New Guinea 85
61st Thailand 82
62nd Belarus 81
62nd Namibia 81
63rd Bolivia 79
63rd Kosovo 79
63rd Lesotho 79
63rd Suriname 79
64th eSwatini 77
64th Kazakhstan 77
65th Indonesia 76
66th Dominican Republic 75
66th Malawi 75
67th Kenya 74
68th Tanzania 73
69th Morocco 72
70th Azerbaijan 71
70th The Gambia 71
71st Uganda 70
71st Zambia 70
72nd Tunisia 69
73rd Armenia 68
73rd Cape Verde Islands 68
73rd Ghana 68
74th Philippines 67
75th Sierra Leone 66
76th Benin 65
76th Rwanda 65
76th Zimbabwe 65
77th Kyrgyzstan 64
77th Mongolia 64
77th Mozambique 64
78th Sao Tome and Principe 63
79th Cuba 62
79th Uzbekistan 62
80th Togo 61
81st Burkina Faso 60
81st Gabon 60
81st Madagascar 60
82nd Cote d’Ivoire 59
82nd Guinea 59
83rd India 58
83rd Mauritania 58
83rd Senegal 58
83rd Tajikistan 58
84th Equatorial Guinea 57
84th Niger 57
85th Algeria 56
86th Guinea-Bissau 55
86th Mali 55
87th Comoro Islands 54
88th Cambodia 53
88th Central African Republic 53
88th Chad 53
88th Haiti 53
88th Jordan 53
89th Bhutan 52
89th Egypt 52
90th Angola 51
90th Liberia 51
90th Vietnam 51
91st Burundi 50
91st Cameroon 50
91st Congo (Rep.) 50
91st Turkmenistan 50
92nd Djibouti 49
92nd Laos 49
93rd Congo (Dem. Rep.) 46
93rd Ethiopia 46
93rd Myanmar 46
94th Lebanon 45
94th Nigeria 45
95th Iran 44
95th South Sudan 44
95th Sri Lanka 44
96th Sudan 43
97th Eritrea 42
98th North Korea 41
99th Bangladesh 40
99th Palestinian Territory 40
100th Libya 39
100th Nepal 39
101st Somalia 35
102nd Pakistan 33
102nd Yemen 33
103rd Iraq 31
104th Syria 27
105th Afghanistan 26

 

In contrast, Singapore has once again claimed the top spot, with its passport offering citizens visa-free access to an impressive 195 destinations, setting a new record score.

Citizen can now apply for passport in any Pakistani city 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.25 278.75
EUR Euro 299.90 302.65
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.55 359.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.20
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76.00
AUD Australian Dollar 182.29 184.54
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.60 203.00
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 320.15 322.95
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search