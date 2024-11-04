Punjab Police Job Openings for SI, ASI and Traffic Wardens Jobs

If you are looking to serve in the Punjab Police, there are hundreds of job openings for dedicated and motivated individuals to fill positions of sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector, and Junior Traffic Warden.

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) announced a recruitment drive for 1,613 positions within Punjab Police. The available roles are all under the service quota.

Candidates interested in applying are advised to keep a close watch on the website for the official release of advertisement No. 31 and additional details regarding the application process.

Punjab Police Jobs 2024

The deadline for submitting applications is November 19, 2024. Those who interested in joining law enforcement are encouraged to check PPSC website for more details about recruitment process.