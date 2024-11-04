Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘Patient getting Oxygen via Cycle Air Pump’ at Sindh Govt Hospital sparks outrage (VIDEO)

KARACHI — Healthcare in less developed regions continues to face challenges with disparities in quality of care, and now a video went viral showing a patient getting oxygen with ‘bicycle pump’ in UmerKot hospital.

A video surfaced online, allegedly showing a patient at Umerkot District Hospital receiving oxygen through a bicycle pump, and it ignited a debate about the state of healthcare facilities in the country’s southeastern region Sindh.

It shows patient being nebulized using unconventional methods, raising alarms about state-run medical facilities. In response to the alarming footage, the Deputy Commissioner took immediate action, demanding a report from the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital.

Meanwhile, MS refuted the claims made in the video, calling it fake and insisting that no such incident occurred at the facility. Umerkot District Hospital is fully equipped with a proper oxygen system, he said.

The authenticity of the clip has been confirmed so far but it triggered debate about deteriorating healthcare conditions in the region, prompting calls for accountability and improvements in medical services.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

