Yamaha Ybr125 Latest Price In November 2024 Update

LAHORE – Yamaha bikes continue to keep a considerable size share in premium category segment, despite being expensive from other brands.

The autogiant again made changes in prices for its motorcycle lineup in Pakistan for 2024 to enhance its competitive edge amidst a challenging market landscape.

The popular YBR125, known for its stylish design, and advanced features, will see adjustments that align with their premium positioning. The bikes are mostly famous among youth but are also used by families.

Despite slight changes in new color schemes and prices, Yamaha’s sales lagged behind Honda and other entry-level brands, indicating the need for further strategies to boost market presence.

Yamaha Bikes Prices in Pakistan

Models Price Yamaha YB 125Z Rs.424,000 Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Rs.454,000 Yamaha YBR 125 Rs.466,000 Yamaha YBR 125G Rs.488,000

As the market evolves, Yamaha’s pricing strategy for 2024 will play a crucial role in shaping consumer choices and the brand’s positioning within the competitive motorcycle segment.