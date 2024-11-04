Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Free Orange Line train, Metro Bus tickets announced for special persons

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced free travel facilities for special individuals on the Orange Line Train and Metro Bus.

A spokesperson for the Metro Bus Authority said individuals with the Himmat Card can benefit from free travel on the Metro Bus service, and Orange Line train. They can obtain tickets without any charge by showing their Himmat Card at the ticket counter.

This travel facility for special individuals will be available seven days a week. The administration stated that those who possess and present the Himmat Card will receive complete free travel benefits.

The Himmat Card is a package of different services offered by government to people with disabilities.

At present moment, the government has also announced provision of quarterly stipend of amount Rs.10500 to needy disable person.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched another initiative for farmers’ welfare: the Green Tractor Scheme. She conducted the digital balloting for the program.

The first recipient of the green tractor was Muhammad Yaseen from Okara, followed by Talib Hussain from Chakwal, and Ghulam Akbar from Dera Ghazi Khan.

Under the scheme, 339 farmers in Okara, 111 in Chakwal, and 276 in DG Khan will receive green tractors. Maryam congratulated all the beneficiaries, as the scheme provides a subsidy of 1 million rupees per tractor to 9,500 farmers.

