Another Saudi airline set to enter Pakistan with low-cost tickets

ISLAMABAD – A low-cost airline of Saudi Arabia has applied for government approval to start flight operation for Pakistan.

Reports said Flyadeal, which is owned by Saudia also known as Saudi Airlines, has submitted its application to the Ministry of Aviation for the approval to start directs flights between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

flyadeal is a Saudi low-cost airline based at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. It is owned by Saudi flag carrier Saudia. The airline began operation on 23 September 2017 serving domestic destinations.

Now it is expanding its international services. Large number passengers travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia every year, making it an attractive route for airlines.

There is also an opportunity for the foreign airlines to grow in the South Asian country as the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines, facing various challenges due to its poor services amid privatization efforts.