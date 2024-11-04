Incarcerated Imran Khan is in good health, says medical board

RAWALPINDI – PTI founder and former prime minister Iman Khan is in good health in Adiala jail, where he has been detained for more than a year, said a medical team.

A medical board, consisting of three doctors from PIMS Hospital and Imran Khan’s personal physician, Dr. Asim Yusuf, carried out the examination at the prison facility.

The four-member medical board examined Imran Khan for one hour and conducted various tests. Dr. Asim Yusuf told media that the health of the PTI founder is completely fine, but the medical board has recommended some tests.

Dr. Yusuf also stated that a report of the medical examination will be prepared.

It is recalled the Islamabad High Court had instructed the formation of a medical board for the medical examination of the PTI founder.

This order was issued by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on the petition filed by PTI founder Imran Khan in connection with his medical checkup by his personal physicians.

The IHC said in its order to executive director PIMS to constitute a medical board for medical checkup of Imran Khan.

The former prime minister is facing various cases including corruption, misuse of power and illegal nikkah.