Pakistan Navy conducts successful flight test of ship launched ballistic missile

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy conducted successful flight test of an indigenously developed ship launched ballistic missile, said military’s media wing on Monday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the weapon system with 350 kilometers range is capable of engaging land and sea targets with high precision. It is equipped with state of the art navigation system and maneuverability features.

Flight test was witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff and Senior Officers from Pakistan Navy and dedicated scientists and engineers.

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza have congratulated the scientists over the successful flight test.

In August this year, Pakistani armed forces successfully conducted the flight test of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II.

The training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability, it said.