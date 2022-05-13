In a first, Pakistan launches export of locally-assembled vehicles  

10:48 AM | 13 May, 2022
In a first, Pakistan launches export of locally-assembled vehicles  
Source: Changan Pakistan (Facebook)
Share

KARACHI – Auto industry in Pakistan stepped into a new chapter as first-locally assembled vehicle was exported under the new Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP 2021-26).

Master Changan Motors Limited led Pakistan to the new initiative and made its mark on a global level by initiating export of Oshan X7 RHD.

Oshan X7 is also the first vehicle launched through a global RHD premiere earlier in March 2022.

The unit was assembled at a facility, built with assistance of China in a record time of 13 months. It has the capacity to assembly 50,000 vehicles annually.

Pakistan is the only country outside of China to produce the latest model of Changan Oshan X7.

Speaking on the ceremony, CEO Danial Malik said, “We are delighted and proud to lead Pakistan into a new chapter for the auto industry and make its mark on a global level”.

“The Changan Oshan X7 is the first of many more vehicles to be exported under our vision to stay Future Forward, Forever and the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP 2021-26)”, he added.

“Master Changan is our first RHD production base and we are very happy to export our RHD Oshan X7 SUV from Pakistan”, Steven Zhao – Vice CEO Master Changan Motors Limited stated.

In a first, Pakistan exports meat to Jordan     ... 05:50 PM | 29 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Monday that ...

More From This Category
11 of a family among 12 killed in Gujranwala road ...
11:28 AM | 13 May, 2022
COAS Bajwa witnesses war games session at Kharian
11:25 AM | 13 May, 2022
Pakistan court awards 5-year jail to 22 suspects ...
10:01 AM | 13 May, 2022
Pakistan to launch 3rd Babur class guided missile ...
12:21 AM | 13 May, 2022
'This is the time to fight for real ...
11:25 PM | 12 May, 2022
At least one killed, several injured in Karachi ...
11:04 PM | 12 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dania Shah’s friend says she's 'ready to marry Aamir Liaquat in any case'
09:10 PM | 12 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr