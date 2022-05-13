In a first, Pakistan launches export of locally-assembled vehicles  

KARACHI – Auto industry in Pakistan stepped into a new chapter as first-locally assembled vehicle was exported under the new Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP 2021-26).

Master Changan Motors Limited led Pakistan to the new initiative and made its mark on a global level by initiating export of Oshan X7 RHD.

Oshan X7 is also the first vehicle launched through a global RHD premiere earlier in March 2022.

The unit was assembled at a facility, built with assistance of China in a record time of 13 months. It has the capacity to assembly 50,000 vehicles annually.

Pakistan is the only country outside of China to produce the latest model of Changan Oshan X7.

Speaking on the ceremony, CEO Danial Malik said, “We are delighted and proud to lead Pakistan into a new chapter for the auto industry and make its mark on a global level”.

“The Changan Oshan X7 is the first of many more vehicles to be exported under our vision to stay Future Forward, Forever and the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP 2021-26)”, he added.

“Master Changan is our first RHD production base and we are very happy to export our RHD Oshan X7 SUV from Pakistan”, Steven Zhao – Vice CEO Master Changan Motors Limited stated.