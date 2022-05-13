11 of a family among 12 killed in Gujranwala road accident

LAHORE – A horrifying road accident killed 12 passengers, including 11 members of the same family, and injured 10 others in Gujranwala on Friday.

Reports said that two vans with 28 passengers on board smashed into a third vehicle approaching them from the opposite direction near Kot Ladha.

The passengers in the two vans were returning to Gujranwala from Sargodha after attending a Urs when the accident occurred.

All the deceased have been identified as residents of the Alam Chowk while their bodies have been shifted to hospital.

Initial probe said that the deadly accident occurred after the drivers of the two passengers vans lost control on the vehicles due to overspeed.