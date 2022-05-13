11 of a family among 12 killed in Gujranwala road accident
Share
LAHORE – A horrifying road accident killed 12 passengers, including 11 members of the same family, and injured 10 others in Gujranwala on Friday.
Reports said that two vans with 28 passengers on board smashed into a third vehicle approaching them from the opposite direction near Kot Ladha.
The passengers in the two vans were returning to Gujranwala from Sargodha after attending a Urs when the accident occurred.
All the deceased have been identified as residents of the Alam Chowk while their bodies have been shifted to hospital.
Initial probe said that the deadly accident occurred after the drivers of the two passengers vans lost control on the vehicles due to overspeed.
Car splits into two after horrifying accident ... 11:51 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
A road accident near Sargodha this week shook everyone who visited the crash scene or saw pictures of the crashed car ...
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- 11 of a family among 12 killed in Gujranwala road accident11:28 AM | 13 May, 2022
-
- In a first, Pakistan launches export of locally-assembled vehicles10:48 AM | 13 May, 2022
- Pakistan court awards 5-year jail to 22 suspects in Hindu temple ...10:01 AM | 13 May, 2022
- EU unveils plan to make Schengen visa process easier09:35 AM | 13 May, 2022
- 'Manzil' - Atif Aslam and Shae Gill to collaborate for new song07:34 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Aijaz Aslam talks about Urwa Hocane's 'unprofessional' attitude09:56 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Saba Qamar finally discloses her wedding plans08:19 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022