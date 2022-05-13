Pakistan likely to get $2.5 billion ADB funding for next fiscal year
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is likely to extend the additional support of $ 2.5 billion to Pakistan for next fiscal year 2022-23 amid worsening economic situation of the country.
It emerged during a meeting between Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha held a meeting with Country Director ADB, Mr. Yong Ye. Senior officers of Ministry of Finance participated in the meeting.
Welcoming the team from ADB, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue acknowledged that ADB has always assisted in pursuance of reform and development agenda in the country.
She acknowledged the all-weather and trusted partnership of ADB with Pakistan especially in the areas of energy, education, and fiscal & debt management.
Further, she shared that currently Pakistan is facing various fiscal and monetary challenges but the present government is keenly working on various structural reform measures to bring back the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth path.
The Country Director ADB briefed the Minister of State on ADB’s portfolio and the country strategy.
It was shared that ADB is devoted for providing the support for reform agenda of SOEs governance and regulations, women inclusive finance sector development and PPP frameworks. Moreover, ADB indicated the additional support of $ 2.5 billion for the next FY, from which $1.5-2 billion can be available in the ongoing calendar year.
While concluding, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha thanked Mr. Yong Ye and his team for their dedication and assured them of full support and speedy implementation of the ongoing programs.
ADB okays $300m loan for Pakistan’s capital ... 09:37 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Asian Development Bank has approved a $300 loan to boost private investment in Pakistan, and to ...
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- OIC condemns India’s nefarious attempt to alter electoral ...01:20 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Pakistan likely to get $2.5 billion ADB funding for next fiscal year01:00 PM | 13 May, 2022
- 11 of a family among 12 killed in Gujranwala road accident12:04 PM | 13 May, 2022
-
- In a first, Pakistan launches export of locally-assembled vehicles10:48 AM | 13 May, 2022
- 'Manzil' - Atif Aslam and Shae Gill to collaborate for new song07:34 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Aijaz Aslam talks about Urwa Hocane's 'unprofessional' attitude09:56 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Saba Qamar finally discloses her wedding plans08:19 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022