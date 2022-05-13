Pakistan likely to get $2.5 billion ADB funding for next fiscal year

01:00 PM | 13 May, 2022
Pakistan likely to get $2.5 billion ADB funding for next fiscal year
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is likely to extend the additional support of $ 2.5 billion to Pakistan for next fiscal year 2022-23 amid worsening economic situation of the country.

It emerged during a meeting between Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha held a meeting with Country Director ADB, Mr. Yong Ye. Senior officers of Ministry of Finance participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the team from ADB, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue acknowledged that ADB has always assisted in pursuance of reform and development agenda in the country.

She acknowledged the all-weather and trusted partnership of ADB with Pakistan especially in the areas of energy, education, and fiscal & debt management.

Further, she shared that currently Pakistan is facing various fiscal and monetary challenges but the present government is keenly working on various structural reform measures to bring back the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth path.

The Country Director ADB briefed the Minister of State on ADB’s portfolio and the country strategy.

It was shared that ADB is devoted for providing the support for reform agenda of SOEs governance and regulations, women inclusive finance sector development and PPP frameworks. Moreover, ADB indicated the additional support of $ 2.5 billion for the next FY, from which $1.5-2 billion can be available in the ongoing calendar year.

While concluding, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha thanked Mr. Yong Ye and his team for their dedication and assured them of full support and speedy implementation of the ongoing programs.

ADB okays $300m loan for Pakistan’s capital ... 09:37 PM | 22 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Asian Development Bank has approved a $300 loan to boost private investment in Pakistan, and to ...

More From This Category
OIC condemns India’s nefarious attempt to alter ...
01:20 PM | 13 May, 2022
11 of a family among 12 killed in Gujranwala road ...
12:04 PM | 13 May, 2022
COAS Bajwa witnesses war games session at Kharian
11:25 AM | 13 May, 2022
In a first, Pakistan launches export of ...
10:48 AM | 13 May, 2022
Pakistan court awards 5-year jail to 22 suspects ...
10:01 AM | 13 May, 2022
Pakistan to launch 3rd Babur class guided missile ...
12:21 AM | 13 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dania Shah’s friend says she's 'ready to marry Aamir Liaquat in any case'
09:10 PM | 12 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr