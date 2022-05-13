OIC condemns India’s nefarious attempt to alter electoral demographics in occupied Kashmir

01:20 PM | 13 May, 2022
JEDDAH – The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned Indian Government’s recently concluded illegal exercise to redraw and delimit the electoral constituencies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement, the Commission termed it as violative of numerous OIC and UN Security Council Resolutions as well as international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Human Rights Commission of the OIC said this is a nefarious attempt to alter the electoral demographics and dynamics in a manner that could influence the sham electoral results to install puppet regimes of its choice in the occupied territory. These wicked measures are aimed at converting the indigenous Muslim population into minority within their homeland and obstruct the exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Commission further stated that these measures manifest violations of the human rights of the Kashmiri people, guaranteed under well codified international human rights treaties including Fourth Geneva Convention, which clearly prohibits any change in the demographics of the occupied areas and resultant disenfranchisement.

The Commission, while rejecting these measures as illegal, reiterates its oft repeated call to the UN and the international community to play their due role to pressurize India to abide by the relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions and refrain from any administrative and legislative actions, which tantamount to altering the geographic and demographic status of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It stressed for restoration of all fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris and repealment of all discriminatory laws.

The Commission demanded that Kashmir people be allowed to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and fair plebiscite, as provided in the relevant UN Security Council and OIC resolutions.

