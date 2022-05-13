OIC condemns India’s nefarious attempt to alter electoral demographics in occupied Kashmir
Share
JEDDAH – The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned Indian Government’s recently concluded illegal exercise to redraw and delimit the electoral constituencies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
In a statement, the Commission termed it as violative of numerous OIC and UN Security Council Resolutions as well as international human rights and humanitarian laws.
The Human Rights Commission of the OIC said this is a nefarious attempt to alter the electoral demographics and dynamics in a manner that could influence the sham electoral results to install puppet regimes of its choice in the occupied territory. These wicked measures are aimed at converting the indigenous Muslim population into minority within their homeland and obstruct the exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination.
The Commission further stated that these measures manifest violations of the human rights of the Kashmiri people, guaranteed under well codified international human rights treaties including Fourth Geneva Convention, which clearly prohibits any change in the demographics of the occupied areas and resultant disenfranchisement.
The Commission, while rejecting these measures as illegal, reiterates its oft repeated call to the UN and the international community to play their due role to pressurize India to abide by the relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions and refrain from any administrative and legislative actions, which tantamount to altering the geographic and demographic status of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
It stressed for restoration of all fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris and repealment of all discriminatory laws.
The Commission demanded that Kashmir people be allowed to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and fair plebiscite, as provided in the relevant UN Security Council and OIC resolutions.
Pakistan rejects report of Indian ‘Delimitation ... 11:54 AM | 6 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan categorically rejected the report of the so-called Indian ‘Delimitation ...
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani and Indian filmmakers made 8 documentaries funded by the ...02:30 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Pakistan naval chief attends Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference 2022 ...01:44 PM | 13 May, 2022
- OIC condemns India’s nefarious attempt to alter electoral ...01:20 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Pakistan likely to get $2.5 billion ADB funding for next fiscal year01:00 PM | 13 May, 2022
- 11 of a family among 12 killed in Gujranwala road accident12:04 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Dania Shah’s friend says she's 'ready to marry Aamir Liaquat in any ...09:10 PM | 12 May, 2022
- 'Manzil' - Atif Aslam and Shae Gill to collaborate for new song07:34 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Aijaz Aslam talks about Urwa Hocane's 'unprofessional' attitude09:56 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022