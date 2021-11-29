In a first, Pakistan exports meat to Jordan                

05:50 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Monday that Pakistan’s Tata Best Food Limited had exported the country’s first meat consignment to Jordan.

The development comes days after Jordan allowed three Pakistani companies – Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL), Tata Best Food Limited, Tazji Meat and Food – to export meat to the kingdom.

“We congratulate TATA Foods on exporting Pakistan's first ever consignment meat has been exported to Jordan,” Dawood said on Twitter. “Promotion & facilitation of non-traditional products to new markets constitutes MOC’s [ministry of commerce] diversification policy.”

He also urged other exporters to emulate “this and aggressively market their products in this and other new markets”.

Pakistan ranks in the top 20 nations exporting halal meat across the globe. The industry is growing by more than 20 percent annually.

