Pakistan announces new Petrol price today for September; Check expected rates here

Web Desk
10:44 AM | 31 Aug, 2024
Pakistan announces new Petrol price today for September; Check expected rates here
ISLAMABAD – The federal government will announce new petrol, and diesel rates for September 2024 today on August 31.

Reports shared in local media claimed that petrol, and diesel rates will be slashed by up to Rs3 per liter amid drop in international oil prices.

Sharif-led government is expected to give third consecutive relief in fresh fortnight review. Petrol price is expected to come down by Rs 2.97 per litre for petrol, Rs 2.31 relief is anticipated for diesel (HSD), and Rs 1.39 on kerosene oil.

If the government cuts the exact numbers in all petroleum products, the new price of petrol will be Rs257. and diesel will be around Rs264.

These reductions are linked to a recent drop in global oil prices, with American crude and London Brent both decreasing to $74.69 per barrel.

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 31 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.

British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65  279.9 
Euro EUR 309.4  312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60  76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

