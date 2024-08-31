Pakistan announces new Petrol price today for September; Check expected rates here

ISLAMABAD – The federal government will announce new petrol, and diesel rates for September 2024 today on August 31.

Reports shared in local media claimed that petrol, and diesel rates will be slashed by up to Rs3 per liter amid drop in international oil prices.

Sharif-led government is expected to give third consecutive relief in fresh fortnight review. Petrol price is expected to come down by Rs 2.97 per litre for petrol, Rs 2.31 relief is anticipated for diesel (HSD), and Rs 1.39 on kerosene oil.

If the government cuts the exact numbers in all petroleum products, the new price of petrol will be Rs257. and diesel will be around Rs264.

These reductions are linked to a recent drop in global oil prices, with American crude and London Brent both decreasing to $74.69 per barrel.