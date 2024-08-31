Chaos erupts at Karachi Mart opening as low price offers spark violence

The launching event of Dream Bazaar, a shopping center in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar district, saw chaotic scenes as promotional announcements of discounted prices led to mob frenzy.

The management decided to lock the doors to avoid any disaster, while individuals armed with sticks stormed into the mall, and this escalation caused major disruption at the event.

The situation worsened when the management closed the mart, despite having advertised special offers for the opening. Hundreds of Inflation weary people looted the items.

Later, cops arrived at the scene on a call made by mall management. SSP East Farukh Raza reported that after the closure of the mart, some individuals hurled stones, causing damage to premises.

It turned out that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Dr. Farooq Sattar were also invited as a guest but they never showed up.