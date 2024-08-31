Chaos erupts at Karachi Mart opening as low price offers spark violence

The launching event of Dream Bazaar, a shopping center in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar district, saw chaotic scenes as promotional announcements of discounted prices led to mob frenzy.
The management decided to lock the doors to avoid any disaster, while individuals armed with sticks stormed into the mall, and this escalation caused major disruption at the event.
The situation worsened when the management closed the mart, despite having advertised special offers for the opening. Hundreds of Inflation weary people looted the items.
Later, cops arrived at the scene on a call made by mall management. SSP East Farukh Raza reported that after the closure of the mart, some individuals hurled stones, causing damage to premises.
It turned out that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Dr. Farooq Sattar were also invited as a guest but they never showed up.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.
On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.
British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.