Search

Lifestyle

'Munna Bhaiya' returns in 'Mirzapur 3' bonus episode

Web Desk
12:12 PM | 31 Aug, 2024
'Munna Bhaiya' returns in 'Mirzapur 3' bonus episode
Source: social media

Is Munna Bhaiya still alive? this question remained on Google Trends since Divyendu Sharma was shot on the famous web series Mirzapur.

Indian star Actor Divyendu iconic character, Munna Tripathi is finally returned in a bonus episode, with an interesting twist.

The special episode, which is scheduled to be released today (August 30), was announced by the show’s creators on Thursday via a promo video on social media. The caption hinted at the excitement, stating, Bawaal hone wala hai, kyunki bonus episode aa raha hai.

In the promo, Divyendu Sharma says, Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya. Suna hai humare loyal fans bohut miss kiye humko.

He said there was chaos in fans since I left the show. I heard that my loyal fans missed me a lot. There were some things you missed in Season 3, which I’ve brought back just for you, thanks to Munna Tripathi’s ingenuity. Because I always act before I think.

The iconic character of Munna Bhaiiya was absent from season 3 as his character was killed by Guddu Bhaiyya, portrayed by Ali Fazal, in the second season.

Mirzapur season 3 teaser unveiled: Premiere date set for July 5

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

12:12 PM | 31 Aug, 2024

'Munna Bhaiya' returns in 'Mirzapur 3' bonus episode

10:45 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

'Pure magic': Sajal Aly heaps praise on Indian singer

12:20 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

Affan Waheed opens up about relationship rumors with Sidra Niazi

10:35 AM | 30 Aug, 2024

Tuba Anwar faces backlash for sharing bold photos

05:19 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Kubra Khan dazzles in white bridal gown, photos go viral

10:02 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

Hania Aamir mesmerises fans with stunning waterfall pictures

Advertisement

Latest

02:31 PM | 31 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan rises by Rs1,000 per tola; Check new rates here

Gold & Silver

02:31 PM | 31 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan rises by Rs1,000 per tola; Check new rates here

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 31 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.

British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65  279.9 
Euro EUR 309.4  312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60  76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: