'Munna Bhaiya' returns in 'Mirzapur 3' bonus episode

Is Munna Bhaiya still alive? this question remained on Google Trends since Divyendu Sharma was shot on the famous web series Mirzapur.

Indian star Actor Divyendu iconic character, Munna Tripathi is finally returned in a bonus episode, with an interesting twist.

The special episode, which is scheduled to be released today (August 30), was announced by the show’s creators on Thursday via a promo video on social media. The caption hinted at the excitement, stating, Bawaal hone wala hai, kyunki bonus episode aa raha hai.

In the promo, Divyendu Sharma says, Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya. Suna hai humare loyal fans bohut miss kiye humko.

He said there was chaos in fans since I left the show. I heard that my loyal fans missed me a lot. There were some things you missed in Season 3, which I’ve brought back just for you, thanks to Munna Tripathi’s ingenuity. Because I always act before I think.

The iconic character of Munna Bhaiiya was absent from season 3 as his character was killed by Guddu Bhaiyya, portrayed by Ali Fazal, in the second season.