'Munna Bhaiya' returns in 'Mirzapur 3' bonus episode

Is Munna Bhaiya still alive? this question remained on Google Trends since Divyendu Sharma was shot on the famous web series Mirzapur.
Indian star Actor Divyendu iconic character, Munna Tripathi is finally returned in a bonus episode, with an interesting twist.
The special episode, which is scheduled to be released today (August 30), was announced by the show’s creators on Thursday via a promo video on social media. The caption hinted at the excitement, stating, Bawaal hone wala hai, kyunki bonus episode aa raha hai.
In the promo, Divyendu Sharma says, Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya. Suna hai humare loyal fans bohut miss kiye humko.
He said there was chaos in fans since I left the show. I heard that my loyal fans missed me a lot. There were some things you missed in Season 3, which I’ve brought back just for you, thanks to Munna Tripathi’s ingenuity. Because I always act before I think.
The iconic character of Munna Bhaiiya was absent from season 3 as his character was killed by Guddu Bhaiyya, portrayed by Ali Fazal, in the second season.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.
On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.
British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.