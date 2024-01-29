Search

Lifestyle

Sana Shoaib Malik stuns in dress by Sania

Maheen Khawaja
07:55 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Sana Shoaib Malik stuns in dress by Sania
Source: Instagram

The whirlwind surrounding Shoaib Malik's personal life took a sharp turn online as his wife, actor Sana Javed, faced intense trolling following her first solo social media post since their marriage.

Lately, she dazzled in a stunning collaboration between Sania Hasan Couture and Motifz Clothing, showcasing an exquisite fusion of fashion. Adorned in a radiant silver bejewelled baby peach lehnga paired with an intricately embroidered sea green dupatta, and then effortlessly transitioning into a vibrant mustard dress with a playful hot pink and mustard dupatta in another frame.

"Lost in the enchanting allure of @saniahasancouture x @motifzclothing heavy formals, where every outfit is a canvas of timeless elegance and exquisite craftsmanship. Can’t pick a favourite—they’re all pure magic! Dive into this collection of dreams." she captioned the post.

Many netizens expressed sympathy for Mirza, questioning the timing of Javed's post amidst the ongoing emotional maelstrom. Others voiced disapproval of the marriage itself, with some resorting to insults and accusations.

Adding fuel to the fire were unverified claims by certain sections of the Pakistani media, alleging a three-year-long extramarital affair between Malik and Javed while they were still married to their respective partners. 

Was Umair Jaswal threatened to divorce Sana Javed?

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza breaks social media silence after Shoaib-Sana wedding

10:56 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza says Izhaan not attending school after Shoaib’s third ...

08:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Umair Jaswal welcomes 'Oreo' in his life after Shoaib-Sana wedding

11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being ...

06:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shahid Afridi sneaks in cheeky remark while congratulating Shoaib, ...

11:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Was Umair Jaswal threatened to divorce Sana Javed?

Lifestyle

04:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Has Ducky Bhai joined MQM?

11:52 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after beating up student in viral video

10:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Asim Raza's sweet gesture towards Yumna Zaidi at Nayab premiere ...

12:00 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Indian, Pakistani celebs slam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for abusing ...

11:21 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Mehar Bano's belly dance moves in viral video set internet ablaze

09:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari celebrates 34th bithday with husband in ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:05 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Iran stress on tackling terrorism through coordination, intelligence sharing

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th January 2024                                              ...

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: