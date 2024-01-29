Sana Shoaib Malik stuns in dress by Sania

The whirlwind surrounding Shoaib Malik's personal life took a sharp turn online as his wife, actor Sana Javed, faced intense trolling following her first solo social media post since their marriage.

Lately, she dazzled in a stunning collaboration between Sania Hasan Couture and Motifz Clothing, showcasing an exquisite fusion of fashion. Adorned in a radiant silver bejewelled baby peach lehnga paired with an intricately embroidered sea green dupatta, and then effortlessly transitioning into a vibrant mustard dress with a playful hot pink and mustard dupatta in another frame.

"Lost in the enchanting allure of @saniahasancouture x @motifzclothing heavy formals, where every outfit is a canvas of timeless elegance and exquisite craftsmanship. Can’t pick a favourite—they’re all pure magic! Dive into this collection of dreams." she captioned the post.

Many netizens expressed sympathy for Mirza, questioning the timing of Javed's post amidst the ongoing emotional maelstrom. Others voiced disapproval of the marriage itself, with some resorting to insults and accusations.

Adding fuel to the fire were unverified claims by certain sections of the Pakistani media, alleging a three-year-long extramarital affair between Malik and Javed while they were still married to their respective partners.