Sana Shoaib Malik stuns in dress by Sania

The whirlwind surrounding Shoaib Malik's personal life took a sharp turn online as his wife, actor Sana Javed, faced intense trolling following her first solo social media post since their marriage.
Lately, she dazzled in a stunning collaboration between Sania Hasan Couture and Motifz Clothing, showcasing an exquisite fusion of fashion. Adorned in a radiant silver bejewelled baby peach lehnga paired with an intricately embroidered sea green dupatta, and then effortlessly transitioning into a vibrant mustard dress with a playful hot pink and mustard dupatta in another frame.
"Lost in the enchanting allure of @saniahasancouture x @motifzclothing heavy formals, where every outfit is a canvas of timeless elegance and exquisite craftsmanship. Can’t pick a favourite—they’re all pure magic! Dive into this collection of dreams." she captioned the post.
Many netizens expressed sympathy for Mirza, questioning the timing of Javed's post amidst the ongoing emotional maelstrom. Others voiced disapproval of the marriage itself, with some resorting to insults and accusations.
Adding fuel to the fire were unverified claims by certain sections of the Pakistani media, alleging a three-year-long extramarital affair between Malik and Javed while they were still married to their respective partners.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
