Pakistan, Iran stress on tackling terrorism through coordination, intelligence sharing

RAWALPINDI – Foreign Minister of Iran Amir Abdollahian called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at GHQ, said military’s media wing on Monday.

Realising the historical, religious and cultural ties that bind Pakistan and Iran, both sides emphasised on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering greater understanding of each other’s concerns.

Pakistan Army chief underscored the centrality of respecting the other state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling it sacrosanct, inviolable and the most important cardinal of state-to-state relationship.

The two sides observed that terrorism was common threat that needed to be tackled through collaborative efforts, better coordination and intelligence sharing.

COAS emphasized the need for sustained engagement and utilizing available communication channels to address security concerns.

Both sides agreed to operationalise the mechanism of deployment of military liaison officers in each other’s country at an early date to improve coordination and efficiency of response against common threats.

Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to remain closely engaged and not allow any spoilers to drive a wedge between the brotherly nations. Pakistan and Iran are fraternal neighbours and the destiny of both nations are intertwined.

They reiterated their commitment to peace, stability and prosperity in the border region which was identified as an indispensable requirement for the well-being of people living on both sides.